ATLANTA — #NationalPiDay is upon us and restaurants are ready to join in the fun for infamous 3.1415926535.
Pizza Pi(e) Deals
Varuni Napoli is offering a one-day-only offer with $3.14 off their best-selling Margherita pie. The offer is valid at Varuni’s Midtown location from 5pm to 9pm and at Varuni’s Krog Street Market location from 11:30am to 3pm. Dine-in only.
The Local Pizzaiolo is offering pepperoni pizza for only $3.14 + tax, only on 3/14.
Blaze Pizza will celebrate by offering $3.14 whole pizzas all day across Georgia and the country. Locations include Akers Mill, 17th Street and Decatur.
Your Pie is offering a Pi Day deal in the form of one $3.14 pizza per guest at participating locating on March 14, 2019. In-store only, while supplies last.
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza: Grab a 10” 1-topping pizza for $3.14, valid with the purchase of a regular fountain drink at the restaurant's Tucker location. One offer per person. Customers can also enjoy $3.14 off any cyo or chef created pizza at the Acworth, Buford, Canton, Gainesville, Newnan, Savannah, Smyrna, Warner Robins locations.
Other Pi(e) Day deals and events:
Southern Baked Pie Company - Stop by our stores for $3.14 Hand Pies & Slices and $10 Lunch Specials (includes a free slice of a sweet pie at pick-up). Locations include Buckhead, Alpharetta and Gainesville. Online only deals include buy one, get one whole pies. Ship any whole pie & receive a whole sweet pie of your choice for free. Use code PIDAY at checkout.
Reformation Brewery in downtown Woodstock is offering 20% off drafts in celebration of the holiday
That's not all. Restaurants and stores nationwide are tapping in to the Pi Day deals. Click here for those deals!