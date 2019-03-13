ATLANTA — #NationalPiDay is upon us and restaurants are ready to join in the fun for infamous 3.1415926535. Celebrate in metro Atlanta on March 14 with deals ranging from pizza pi(e) fresh from the oven to special deals to delight your sweet tooth.

Pizza Pi(e) Deals

Varuni Napoli is offering a one-day-only offer with $3.14 off their best-selling Margherita pie. The offer is valid at Varuni’s Midtown location from 5pm to 9pm and at Varuni’s Krog Street Market location from 11:30am to 3pm. Dine-in only.

The Local Pizzaiolo is offering pepperoni pizza for only $3.14 + tax, only on 3/14.

Blaze Pizza will celebrate by offering $3.14 whole pizzas all day across Georgia and the country. Locations include Akers Mill, 17th Street and Decatur.

Your Pie is offering a Pi Day deal in the form of one $3.14 pizza per guest at participating locating on March 14, 2019. In-store only, while supplies last.

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza: Grab a 10” 1-topping pizza for $3.14, valid with the purchase of a regular fountain drink at the restaurant's Tucker location. One offer per person. Customers can also enjoy $3.14 off any cyo or chef created pizza at the Acworth, Buford, Canton, Gainesville, Newnan, Savannah, Smyrna, Warner Robins locations.

Other Pi(e) Day deals and events:

Southern Baked Pie Company - Stop by our stores for $3.14 Hand Pies & Slices and $10 Lunch Specials (includes a free slice of a sweet pie at pick-up). Locations include Buckhead, Alpharetta and Gainesville. Online only deals include buy one, get one whole pies. Ship any whole pie & receive a whole sweet pie of your choice for free. Use code PIDAY at checkout.

Reformation Brewery in downtown Woodstock is offering 20% off drafts in celebration of the holiday

That's not all. Restaurants and stores nationwide are tapping in to the Pi Day deals. Click here for those deals!