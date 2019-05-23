CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Country: Bangladesh

One thing you’ll find at Ruchi Bangladeshi Cuisine: There’s no shortage of flavor.

For those looking for spice, you’ve come to the right restaurant. The traditions of Bangladeshi cuisine are alive and well at Amit Shapta’s kitchen on Peachtree Rd. in Chamblee, where a notable pepper becomes the go-to dish for customers looking for some heat.

“This is our most spiciest dish,” Shapta told At the Table ATL over a dish of Naga Morich, based off the Naga chili pepper.

“This is one of the most…spiciest peppers in the world, actually,” Shapta said. “When our customers come in for spicy food, they ask us for our recommendation, and that’s the first one we go to. And they love it. And they always come back and get it.”

“How does this dish represent Bangladesh?”

The use of spice and herbs is embedded in Bangladeshi culture and cuisine, according to Shapta, who was introduced to such flavors at an early age.

“My grandmother, my mother, they just got me used to it,” Shapta said. “They actually fed me rice at an early age with curry to, I guess, get me used to the spice.”

“How does this dish represent Atlanta?”

Expanding exposure to Bangladeshi food and traditions is now a source of pride, Shapta said.

“Down the street is Buford Highway, which has so many culinary cuisines,” he said. “We wanted to offer it here as well, not just over there…Brookhaven, Chamblee, Peachtree.”

