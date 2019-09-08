ATLANTA — There soon will be another chicken sandwich in town. Starting Monday, August 12, Popeyes will roll out its biggest product launch in the last three decades.

Whether you opt for classic or Cajun, the new chicken sandwich‘s launch comes with a little story to tell.

In 2017, Sweet Dixie Kitchen, a restaurant in Long Beach, California, was serving Popeyes' chicken and presenting it as their own, Popeyes' bags and all.

Cue the social media backlash that was dubbed #POPEYESGATE.

But it seems any sour grapes between the LA restaurant and chicken chain are now gone. Popeyes has invited Sweet Dixie Kitchen to debut Popeyes' chicken sandwich ahead of the national roll-out on Aug. 12.

“To be honest, I thought they were calling to sue me,” said Kim Sánchez, owner of Sweet Dixie Kitchen. “We have a long history with Popeyes, but we’ve always said Popeyes chicken is the best fried chicken we ever had. So, we are thrilled to collaborate with them to launch and serve their delicious Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.”

Our stomachs won't let us pick sides on this one. Will you try the new chicken sandwich? Let us know what you think via our At the Table ATL Facebook page.

