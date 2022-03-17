Atlanta chefs and restaurants nominated for 2022 James Beard Award

Here's a look at your local nominees.

Multiple Atlanta restaurants and chefs have received nominations for a prestigious James Beard Award, one of the highest honors in the American culinary world.

Kevin Gillespie of Red Beard Restaurants group, which includes spots Gunshow and Revival, was nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Meanwhile, Claudia Martinez over at Miller Union received a nomination for Outstanding Pastry Chef and Krog Street Market's Ticonderoga Club received a nomination for Outstanding Hospitality.

While not in Atlanta, Georgia chef Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah did manage to receive a nomination for Outstanding Chef.

According to the James Beard Foundation, winners will be celebrated during the official ceremony held on Monday, June 13.