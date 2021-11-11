Atlanta could soon get a new Shake Shack location

Crinkle fries and burgers could soon be served at Lenox Square

ATLANTA — Shake Shack's famous burgers and crinkle fries will soon be seen at Lenox Square.

The New York City-based burger giant is planning to open a new location at the mall's food court, according to reporting from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

It seems the mall will be switching its pizza post for burgers. Shake Shacks's building permit application, filed through the City of Atlanta, indicates the fast-food joint will take up Rise Pies spot. Rise Pies has yet to open and it is unclear if it will relocate within the mall.

Though Shake Shack has applied for the food court location, it's not clear when it will open.