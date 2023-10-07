Historic Atlanta restaurant Majestic Diner signs new lease on Ponce de Leon Avenue

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's oldest restaurants will keep serving "food that pleases" for the foreseeable future.
Majestic Diner owner Tasso Costarides signed a new "longterm" lease for the Ponce de Leon Avenue mainstay, he told Atlanta Business Chronicle. Costarides declined further comment.
The Majestic opened in 1929 and is known for its traditional diner fare and neon signage that touts its pleasing cuisine. Before the pandemic, the restaurant served 24 hours per day and was a late-night staple. These days, the Majestic serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week. It's an anchor of the Plaza on Ponce shopping center, which also houses the Plaza Theatre, restaurants Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, and dive bar the Righteous Room.
Charlotte-based real estate investment firm Asana Partners LP owns Plaza on Ponce. Paige Bryant, an Asana leasing associate, did not respond to a request for comment.
