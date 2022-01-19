These Atlanta restaurants made Yelp's top 100 places to eat

ATLANTA — Yelp released its list of Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022 in the U.S. Wednesday. Here are the four restaurants in Atlanta that made the list:
- Fia Restaurant (#32) – Tucked inside the Burgess Hotel in Buckhead, Fia Restaurant has a rustic cooking style of Western Mediterranean and specializes in wood-fired meals.
- Whiskey Bird (#37) – A neighborhood joint in Atlanta with American cuisine infused with Asian flavors and classic cocktails.
- Red Phone Booth (#43) – A speakeasy with an exclusive 1920s prohibition-era atmosphere. You'll need the secret code to get in. From cocktails to cigars and small plates, there's a lot to experience here.
- The Albert (#93) – Inman Park's favorite burger joint and pub, according to the restaurant's website. The Albert has multiple award-winning burgers and lots to check out on tap.
According to Yelp, this is its 9th annual top places to eat in the U.S. list. Yelp asked for community nominations to create it by asking which restaurants "they can't wait to return to in 2022 in the U.S." Yelp's data science team then analyzed the community's submissions to determine top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions. It also took into consideration location and asked for expertise from community managers around the country to finalize the restaurant's rankings and curate the list.