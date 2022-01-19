These Atlanta restaurants made Yelp's top 100 places to eat

ATLANTA — Yelp released its list of Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022 in the U.S. Wednesday. Here are the four restaurants in Atlanta that made the list:

According to Yelp, this is its 9th annual top places to eat in the U.S. list. Yelp asked for community nominations to create it by asking which restaurants "they can't wait to return to in 2022 in the U.S." Yelp's data science team then analyzed the community's submissions to determine top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions. It also took into consideration location and asked for expertise from community managers around the country to finalize the restaurant's rankings and curate the list.