Atlanta's historic Busy Bee Café earns James Beard Award

The historic eatery has fed celebrities, politicians, and activists over the last seven decades.

ATLANTA — A historic Atlanta restaurant is getting some major recognition, receiving one of the highest honors in the American culinary world.

The Busy Bee Café earned a James Beard Award, it's an annual award presented by the James Beard Foundation to recognize exceptional achievement in food. The cozy soul food spot was named by the foundation as a 2022 America's Classic on Wednesday.

"The America's Classics Award is given to locally-owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community," the foundation wrote online.

The café — which has served the likes of Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., politicians Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, and its fair share of celebrities — has been in business since 1947 when it opened on what was formerly called Hunter Street.

According to the foundation, the roadway was only one of two streets in the city open to Black entrepreneurs after race riots pushed the community from downtown.

The quaint, classic eatery now sits on Martin Luther King Drive NW over 70 years later, cradled between Paschal Boulevard NW and Raymond Street SW amongst a slew of Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood.

For decades, people of all backgrounds have been welcomed there to share a meal of fried chicken, baked turkey wings, ham hocks, catfish, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and more Southern classics.

"It remains a community gathering spot, as well as a tourist destination, where locals, regional and international celebrities, and a bastion of comforting soul food for generations past and present come to roost," the foundation wrote online.