Moms in metro Atlanta express frustration and fears due to formula shortage. Here are ways to help

Helping Mamas is working to provide baby formula to moms in the metro Atlanta area as the shortage continues. Here's how you can help them.

ATLANTA — The baby baby formula shortage is still causing frustration for families across metro Atlanta. A drive-thru event in Norcross Thursday worked to help remedy that strain by distributing formula to some families in need.

The organization Helping Mamas hosted the event held in the parking lot of the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. While it officially started at 10 a.m., cars were lined up hours in advance in an effort to get formula.

One driver, Maria Rojas, had tried searching 15 stores with no luck while her 3-month-old, Michaela, tagged along asleep in the backseat.

"I have nothing at home, there is no formula at Walmart, no formula at CVS, nowhere," Rojas said.

Rojas told 11Alive her family hasn't been able to find formula for a while now, and they recently ran out. Rojas said the formula she received Thursday at the drive-thru event will last her one week.

Helping Mamas founder Jamie Lackey said more people are calling every day, seeking help.

"Not just from individuals, but organizations and health clinics and health departments -- everyone wanting to know where formula is," Lackey said.

Lackey said the organization is struggling to keep up with the demand.

There are ways the public can help. People can drop off unopened and unexpired formula to one of Helping Mamas' collection sites across Atlanta or they can donate online.

"You can go to our website, we have an Amazon wish list of formulas in stock and shipping right now, and have it shipped directly to us," Lackey said.

Helping Mamas is also looking for volunteers to assist at one of their drives, or even host a drive in their own community.

It's all with the goal of helping moms like Rojas feed their babies.

"We worry about that too much," Rojas said.

MUST Ministries is also collecting formula to distribute. Donations can be dropped off at 1280 Field Parkway, Marietta 30066. People can also host a drive in their neighborhoods, churches or offices and Must Ministries will drop off a donation bin and pick it up when the items are ready to be donated. All donations are tax-deductible.

For more information go to the MUST Ministries website.