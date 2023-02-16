Beard Papa's to open third Georgia location in Duluth

The cream puff franchise is bringing fresh pastries to the Metro Atlanta area.

DULUTH, Ga. — Atlantans craving something sweet will have a new dessert destination to travel to and taste. World-renowned Beard Papa's, the fresh and natural cream puff franchise, is opening its third Georgia location in Duluth on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

The first 100 customers on grand opening day are in for a treat -- and a community event. According to a press release, "guest can expect special gifts … exclusive promotions running all day, social media giveaways and more." Local influencers as well as business owners are scheduled to make appearances.

On grand opening day, Beard Papa's menu will be limited but the full menu will be available three weeks after.

Some cream puff shell flavors include: original, chocolate, green tea, strawberry, honey butter, OREO® cookie crumble, dulce de leche, and crispy almond.

After choosing a shell, customers can choose a filling flavor. Some filling flavors include vanilla, chocolate and green tea.

“The cream puffs are baked fresh on-site daily and are some of the largest cream puffs you will ever experience. The all-natural recipe is simply addicting. I’ve never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa’s that doesn’t crave it again the days following,” Mark Nathan, marketing director for the franchise said.

Beard Papa's also offers other dessert options such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, savory pastries and exclusive blended drinks.

The cream puff chain was founded in Osaka, Japan in 1999. Since then, the once small bakery has grown into over 400 locations in 15 countries and territories.