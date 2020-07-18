Black-owned restaurants get new delivery service

The pandemic forced 41 percent of Black businesses to shut down, compared to 17 percent of white-owned businesses.

ATLANTA — During the pandemic, many people have turned to food services instead of going out. The industry has grown so much in recent years, Forbes places its projected value at $200 billion in five more years.

Black and Mobile will become the first Black-owned food delivery service in Atlanta on Saturday.

"I have high expectations and I think the community is fully behind me," said the company owner, David Cabello.

The company joins the rapidly growing online delivery food chain with a catch. Black and mobile-only delivers food from Black-owned restaurants.

"We feel like they need the support more than anything," said Cabello.

Callob started the company in 2017 with his twin brother. It officially launched in Philadelphia last year. Atlanta is the second city added to its roster this year, behind Detroit.

So far, seven Atlanta restaurants (Taste Buddz, D Cafe and Catering, Fireside Jamaican, Nouveau Bar & Grill, Grass VBQ Joint, Fin & Feathers) have signed on, including Wadada market and juice bar in southwest Atlanta.

"It was kind of like a no brainer because that’s part of my platform as it is to create a space an outlet for Black-owned businesses products," said market owner, Jeanette Sellers.

COVID-19 hit Black-owned businesses particularly hard. The pandemic forced 41 percent of black businesses to shut down compared to 17 percent of white-owned businesses, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Cabello says he wants to be part of the solution by providing jobs and business to more black restaurants.

To use Black and Mobile, download its app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.