Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Atlanta Sept. 4

ATLANTA — It's that time of the year again where Black culinary chefs and restaurants are put into the spotlight in metro Atlanta.
Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta will last from Sept. 4 through Sept. 13.
According to Black Restaurant Week's website, they are celebrating four years in the Atlanta community.
This year, they have expanded participation from food trucks to restaurants - and more.
Customers who eat at the participating restaurants have a chance to win prizes. The website lists how it works.
- Visit the directory for list of participating restaurants.
- Dine in, order delivery or takeout at any of the restaurants, food trucks, or caterers.
- Eat at multiple locations to complete a row and achieve BINGO.
- Save a copies of your receipt for proof of purchase.
- Submit your photos of receipts to My Black Receipts for a chance to win.
- Enjoy your prize. Prizes include Gift Cards to select restaurants and other culinary treats.
In the wake of protests against police brutality this year, people started showering Black-owned businesses with support.
According to a study done by Zippia a few months ago, Georgia ranks second in the nation when it comes to states that support Black-owned businesses the most.
It also states that there are 8,929 Black-owned businesses statewide, employing 83,781 people.
Find the directory for participating restaurants for Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week on their website.