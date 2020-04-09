Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Atlanta Sept. 4

Customers who eat at the participating restaurants have a chance to win prizes.

ATLANTA — It's that time of the year again where Black culinary chefs and restaurants are put into the spotlight in metro Atlanta.

Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta will last from Sept. 4 through Sept. 13.

According to Black Restaurant Week's website, they are celebrating four years in the Atlanta community.

This year, they have expanded participation from food trucks to restaurants - and more.

Customers who eat at the participating restaurants have a chance to win prizes. The website lists how it works.

Visit the directory for list of participating restaurants.

Dine in, order delivery or takeout at any of the restaurants, food trucks, or caterers.

Eat at multiple locations to complete a row and achieve BINGO.

Save a copies of your receipt for proof of purchase.

Submit your photos of receipts to My Black Receipts for a chance to win.

Enjoy your prize. Prizes include Gift Cards to select restaurants and other culinary treats.

In the wake of protests against police brutality this year, people started showering Black-owned businesses with support.

According to a study done by Zippia a few months ago, Georgia ranks second in the nation when it comes to states that support Black-owned businesses the most.

It also states that there are 8,929 Black-owned businesses statewide, employing 83,781 people.