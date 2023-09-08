Black Restaurant Week's all-you-can-eat affair at State Farm Arena

The 5th Annual Nosh Culinary Showcase aims to bring exposure to small Black-owned culinary businesses.

ATLANTA — The 5th Annual Nosh Culinary Showcase is set to take over State Farm Arena. The event is part of Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week and will showcase more than 20 Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, chefs, and caterers.

Falayn Ferrell, a managing partner for Black Restaurant Week said the showcase is putting a focus on those smaller shops and culinary projects. Ferrell said the goal is to bring exposure to small Black-owned businesses that are oftentimes left out of major food festivals.

“This is a way to showcase the smaller up-and-coming chefs or the ones that have just really been doing great work, that really hasn’t had a platform. How often do you get to see a small caterer be able to showcase their food in the State Farm Arena?” said Ferrell.

While Atlanta is a hotspot for Southern cuisine, Ferrell said participants can sample a diverse selection of food including Caribbean and Vegan cuisine.

The all-you-can-eat event takes place Thursday, August 10 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at State Farm Arena. For more information, head to the Black Restaurant Week website.