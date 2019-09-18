ATLANTA — As the Atlanta eating public eagerly awaits details on a new permanent location for B's Cracklin' BBQ, the beloved restaurant announced it will have a new permanent presence somewhere.

B's building, founded by acclaimed Atlanta chef Bryan Furman, was destroyed in a fire and ever since, the restaurant has kind of been wandering in the culinary wilderness amid various pop-up events, reports of temporary locations and rumors about the search for a new Riverside home.

Now, in a Facebook post, B's is providing at least some certainty about its future.

"You have all been asking and we have the latest news to share!" a post on the page says. "B's Cracklin' BBQ has partnered with and opening our newest location at Ponce City Kroger in Atlanta!!!"

That Kroger location, replacing the infamous "Murder Kroger" on the BeltLine, is due to open on Oct. 16.

"Come get your bbq fix!!!" the B's page wrote.

