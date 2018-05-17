An update provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirms that it is now safe to eat romaine lettuce.

The FDA received confirmation from the Arizona Leafy Green Marketing Agreement administered by the Arizona Department of Agriculture that romaine lettuce is no longer being produced and distributed from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

The last date of harvest was on April 16 and it is "unlikely that any romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region is still available in stores or restaurants."

According to the CDC, 172 people across 32 states have fallen ill because of the E. coli outbreak due to the lettuce. One death has also been reported.

It takes two to three weeks between when a person becomes ill with E. coli and when the illness is reported to the CDC.

