Chick-fil-A's Hapeville Dwarf House to reopen after months of renovations

The Dwarf House, known for being the birthplace of the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, will reopen to the public Thursday.

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Chick-fil-A's Hapeville Dwarf House is officially reopening its doors after a nine-month renovation.

Over the last nine months, the restaurant has undergone a modern transformation while incorporating historical artifacts into its design including the iconic little red door, 14 front counter diner stools, stained glass windows and bricks that were reclaimed from the 1967 building.

According to a release, there is also a pie shop named after the restaurant's legendary piemaker, 86-year-old Zelma Calhoun, who came out of retirement to continue baking pies.

There are also tributes with the restaurant's design to recognize and tell the stories of longtime workers and customers. Additionally, there is a mosaic mural made of 2,500 photos from Chick-fil-A restaurants across the U.S.