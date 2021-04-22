Chick-fil-A offering new salad for spring time

The Atlanta-based chicken chain unveiled a new seasonal menu item on Thursday.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain said it would now be offering a lemon kale Caesar salad starting April 26, next Monday.

Chick-fil-A described the salad in a release: "Offering a twist on a popular classic, the Lemon Kale Caesar Salad combines warm Grilled Nuggets on a bed of romaine and kale with shaved parmesan cheese and lemon wedges, served with a Lemon Caesar Vinaigrette dressing and Lemon Parmesan Panko topping."

“We wanted to create a modern version of a Caesar salad with a refreshing twist,” Chick-fil-A chef Christy Cook said. “And we also wanted a salad that would spotlight our warm Grilled Nuggets.”

She said you'll want to squeeze the lemons over the salad and chicken for the full effect.

The company said it's their first new limited-time salad entrée on the menu since 2016, and their first salad entrée to ever feature grilled nuggets.

Chick-fil-A said it would be available at "participating restaurants" nationwide, including Atlanta. It's not clear how long the salad will be on the menu.