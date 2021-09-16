Chick-fil-A announces new CEO will take over in November

Dan Cathy will remain Chick-fil-A's CEO until Nov. 1. During his tenure, the chain's annual revenue has grown from roughly $1 billion to $16 billion.

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it's getting a new CEO this November.

According to 11Alive's partner, the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Andrew T. (Truett) Cathy, 43, will become Chick-fil-A's third CEO on Nov. 1, succeeding his father Dan Cathy, 68, and his grandfather the late S. Truett Cathy.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle confirmed Dan will remain chairman, and Tim Tassopoulos will continue as president and chief operating officer of the Atlanta-based fast-food chain.

For several years, Andrew has been closely involved with Chick-fil-A's management. He became a member of its executive committee in 2015, helped with the company's international strategy in 2016, and became executive vice president of operations in 2019, the Business Chronicle said.

Dan became CEO in 2013 and took on his chairman role in 2014, following his father and Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy's death.

In a Chick-fil-A press release, Dan told Chick-fil-A operators and staff in a meeting that he's in "excellent health" and continues to "love this business" but said he's excited for Andrew's "readiness to lead us forward."

"The most successful CEO transitions are made when the next leader is ready to lead. I have every confidence Andrew is ready,” Dan Cathy said. "As a privately held, family-owned business, Chick-fil-A is able to look at succession through a longer lens and approach a transition like this in a thoughtful and coordinated way. While rare in business today, deliberate, long-term succession planning provides us with stability and continuity at a time of tremendous opportunity."

During Dan's tenure as CEO, Chick-fil-A's annual revenue has grown from roughly $1 billion to $16 billion.

Andrew said in a release that he's been fortunate to learn from so many Chick-fil-A operators and leaders, including his father and grandfather.