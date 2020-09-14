Chick-fil-A rolling out new menu items on Monday

The items range from seasonal to permanent

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A will have some new options for diners coming Monday - some of them seasonal and others permanent.

The company has announced a handful of menu additions available beginning Sept. 14, including a desert, a hot coffee, and a special cold brew.

The first, the company describes as "decadent, chocolatey goodness" - also known as the new seasonal chocolate fudge brownie.

The company is also offering a new limited-time mocha cream cold brew which will add to the existing cold brew options. The drink includes cold-brewed coffee, sweet cream, and chocolate syrup over ice.

Menu and packaging director Leslie Neslage said both new items received such positive responses in tests that they decided to go nationwide.

"We are always looking to add fun and flavorful offerings to our menu," she wrote in a media release from Chick-fil-A.

And a new year-round offering, Chick-fil-A will begin serving a custom blend of THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee.