A milkshake favorite is coming back to Chick-fil-A for the summer

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner.
The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said in a release on Thursday.
The Atlanta-based chain describes the peach milkshake as "known for its classic summertime taste" and "hand-spun the old-fashioned way, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches. It is then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry."
The popular seasonal menu item was first introduced in 2009.
“The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. “Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the Peach Milkshake back to our menu.”