Chick-fil-A's futuristic delivery takes flight in Georgia on Thursday

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m., where a live demonstration will take place showing how the vehicles work.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Some Chick-fil-A lovers in Georgia can say hello to robot delivery, according to the fast-food restaurant.

The Atlanta-based company is launching delivery robots at its Avalon location in Alpharetta. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m., where a live demonstration will take place showing how the vehicles work.

This service has already been rolled out in parts of Texas, Florida and California.

More on the Technology

According to Chick-fil-A, the robots in its Austin, Texas, location have reached up to 15 miles per hour.

The robots are also insulated, keeping food at the ideal temperature and keeping guests updated on the journey while on the move. The company said the robots are from Refraction AI.