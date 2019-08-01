College students craving a late-night snack will have a new option starting soon - Chick-fil-A.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports the franchise located near the University of South Carolina campus in Downtown Columbia plans to test out staying open until 3 a.m. Friday nights into Saturdays. The trial starts Jan. 18, and could last until at least the end of the month the paper reports, citing the The State.

Chick-fil-A stores' business hours vary, but most Georgia locations close around 10 p.m. at the latest.

While this particular franchise could eventually expand to Thursday nights into Fridays if the trial is successful, plans to stay open late into Sundays are out of the question, as it would violate the chain's long-standing policy of being closed Sundays.

This is just one of a few new recent initiatives by the Atlanta-based company - this past November, the company rolled out a partnership with DoorDash to deliver in Atlanta. Before that, over the summer, the company announced it would begin offering meal kits, to the excitement of hardcore Chick-fil-A fans.

