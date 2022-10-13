Chick-fil-A now selling bottles of its salad dressings

The dressings will be available in 12 fluid-ounce bottles at participating retail stores.

ATLANTA — Tired of asking for extra dressing with your Chick-fil-A salads in order to store some at home?

You're in luck! The popular Atlanta fast-food chain made the announcement on Thursday that four of its salad will soon be available in bottles to purchase in select retail stores.

The following dressings will be available in 12-fluid-ounce bottles at Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores:

Avocado Lime Ranch

Garden Herb Ranch

Creamy Salsa

Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette

"We’ve worked hard with our supplier and retail partners to help bring these Chick-fil-A flavors into people’s homes for their own salads, marinades and other recipes,” Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A said. “We’re grateful that guests are so passionate about our salad dressings and sauces."

The greater Cincinnati area and Tennessee are set to be the first spots Chick-fil-A is rolling out the product in. According to a release, dressings will be available nationwide in spring 2023.