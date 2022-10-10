Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru, study says

Georgians think the chicken is worth the wait.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru lines of any fast food restaurant, at least that's what a recent study says.

Thankfully, Georgians don't seem to mind. For them, the chicken is worth the wait.

The 2022 QSR Drive Thru Report said the reason the chain is so slow is simply because it's so popular to begin with. In fact, further context detailed the chain actually fairs better when you taken into account the number of cars going through the line and the speed at which they are served.

That explains the 93% satisfaction rating for speed from customers. The chain also came out on top when it came to friendliest service.