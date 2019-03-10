ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is set to debut its energy drink in the United States in January 2020.

Coca-Cola Energy is already for sale in 25 countries across Europe and Scandinavia and including Australia.

The U.S. launch date of the new energy drink line that tastes like the famous soda was set after Coca-Cola reached an arbitration agreement with Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which claimed the drink would put Coca-Cola in direct competition with Monster.

Monster said that would violate an agreement between the brands in which Coca-Cola bought roughly 17% stake in Monster.

