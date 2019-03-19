ATLANTA — Chef Anne Quatrano's pancake-inspired eatery will officially open at Ponce City Market on Monday, March 25, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle.

In anticipation of the official opening, the restaurant's soft opening is this week, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day through Sunday, March 24. Starting Monday, it will be open daily for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will also serve dinner Thursday through Saturday until 9 p.m.

The 120-seat restaurant Pancake Social will feature both indoor and patio dining, and is be located near the North Avenue entrance of Ponce City Market, facing Historic Fourth Ward Park.

"We loved brainstorming and collaborating together, but it was Anne that really brought the concept to life," said partner Dan Jacobson. "Much of what you will see and feel at Pancake Social is a culmination of her great talent and creativity – not only in food and hospitality, but also in designing a delightful atmosphere that is memorable for guests.”

