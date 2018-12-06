ATHENS, Ga. -- An American pizza giant recently worked with a Georgia town to eliminate potholes - and now it's taking the project nationwide.

Athens, Georgia was one of four cities where Dominos chose to pilot its "Paving for Pizza" program which partners with governments to fill potholes. The company says its funds went toward fixing 150 square yards of "failing roadway" in the city which took three hours and 12 workers.

The goal, according to a statement from Dominos, is to help fund road repairs so that pizza disasters are kept to a minimum.

"We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA. "We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal."

With the original projects in Bartonville, Texas, Milford, Delaware, Burbank, California and Athens under their belt, the company is now letting customers nominate their own cities for repairs through their website PavingforPizza.com. Residents will be notified when their town is selected and the city will receive funds to help road repairs "so pizzas make it home safely."

