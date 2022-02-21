Delta will be serving up this Atlanta BBQ favorite on select flights

An Atlanta-favorite is coming to first class menus.

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines said it is welcoming a record number of customers back on board and they're now working to enhance the experience with an Atlanta favorite.

Starting next month, customers who choose to ride first class could enjoy barbecue beef short ribs from Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. The Atlanta-based airline said the southern favorite will be available on select flights of 900 miles or longer.

During the pandemic, Delta cut out in-flight meals and snacks and has slowly been reintroducing the service.

"We’re continuing to bring back elements of the onboard experience we know our customers have missed," the airline said in a news release.

The eatery was started by twin brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox, who added their own Texas heat to southern spice, according to the restaurant's bio.