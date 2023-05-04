Georgia's Fox Bros., Slutty Vegan get top spots on Yelp Top 100 Burgers in America List

The Atlanta favorites are proving to have nationwide appeal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Two iconic Georgia eateries are being recognized as serving some of the best burgers in the nation.

The list paints Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q as an eatery with its own iconic style.

"Yelpers want their burgers 'cued up and saucy," the list said about Fox Bros. "Their famous chopped brisket burger loaded with bacon and cheese is so good, customers demand it at the second location—where it’s not even on the official menu."

With nearly 2,500 5-star reviews on Yelp, the popular online directory highlighted the Atlanta barbecue joint as a beloved eatery beyond its burgers. Though the list may highlight Fox Bros. Angus patties, Yelp encourages customers to try more.

Several burger joints started offering plant-based options -- but none sizzle quite like Atlanta's Slutty Vegan.

"Vegans and meat-eaters alike are craving plant-based burgers more than ever," Yelp said.

The list says Atlanta's "bangin' plant-based burgers" are luring crowds, drawing vegans and carnivores alike.

The Black-owned, women-led hotspot offers an "extra-sassy burger experience" with its raunchy and saucy menu.

Yelp highlighted a customer favorite Ménage à Trois, known as "the jaw-defying threesome of a vegan patty, vegan bacon, and vegan shrimp, served on a vegan Hawaiian bun."

For reviewers, Slutty Vegan is a must-try, earning it a top spot on Yelp's list -- even though it's meatless compared to other honorees.