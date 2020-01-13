ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is giving away free nuggets throughout the rest of January, and they're incredibly easy to get.

According to an announcement by the Atlanta-based restaurant, all you'll have to do to get a free eight-count order of Chick-fil-A nuggets is sign into your Chick-fil-A mobile app account (or, if you don't already have one, create an account).

That's it!

Chick-fil-A says you can redeem the offer either in-store, at the drive-thru or when you place a mobile order.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A testing removing original Chick-n-Strips, grilled cool wrap; adding new spicy items

“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” Kevin Purcer, Chick-fil-A's director of customer digital experience, said in the release.

The company says it's also releasing a kale crunch side salad to menus starting on Monday, which features a "blend of kale and cabbage tossed with apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with salted, crunchy almonds."

According to Chick-fil-A, the salad was recently tested in Florida, Iowa and Texas and was well-received by customers. It's replacing the superfood side salad on the menu.

Chick-fil-A says anyone who wants to can exchange the free nuggets offer for a free kale crunch side salad instead.

The offer is available until Jan. 31.

Chick-fil-A dipping sauce pairings Chick-fil-A Sauce with Smokehouse Barbeque and Sweet & Spicy Siracha Polynesian Sauce with Chick-fil-A sauce and Honey Mustard Chick-fil-A sauce and Smokehouse Barbeque Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo Zesty Buffalo and Garlic & Herb Ranch Garlic & Herb Ranch and Smokehouse Barbeque

MORE HEADLINES

Company sends emails to employees during holiday break: We’re shutting down, don’t come back

Tornado crossed from Paulding into Cobb County on Saturday: NWS

Friend: Mom kicked boyfriend out hours before she was shot and killed