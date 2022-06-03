These spots are offering free treats on National Donut Day

There are plenty of options in the metro Atlanta area to grab yourself a free treat.

ATLANTA — Today marks National Donut Day, meaning if you're hunting for a sweet, sugary treat, you might be in luck.

There are plenty of options in the metro Atlanta area to grab yourself a free donut, you just need to know how to ask.

Dunkin' Donuts

Customers can get one free donut with the purchase of any drink.

Krispy Kreme

Customers can get free glazed donut and/or a dozen Original Glazed for $1 with the purchase of a dozen of any Krispy Kreme donuts in-store.

Duck Donuts

Customers can receive one free cinnamon sugar donut.

7/11