Free grab-and-go meals available every Wednesday at Rosel Fann Recreation Center

ATLANTA — In an effort to combat food insecurity and ensure that families in the community have access to nutritious meals, Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond has partnered with Second Helpings Atlanta to launch a new initiative.

Starting today, they will be distributing grab-and-go Hello Fresh meals to anyone in need. The distribution will take place every Wednesday for the next year.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Rosel Fann Recreation Center, located in the heart of Atlanta. Councilman Bond and volunteers from Second Helpings Atlanta will be on-site to hand out meals to individuals and families who show up while supplies last.

The grab-and-go Hello Fresh meals being distributed are known for their quality and nutritional value. Each meal is carefully prepared to ensure a balanced diet and delicious flavors for recipients. With this initiative, Councilman Bond and Second Helpings Atlanta aim to not only alleviate hunger but also promote healthy eating habits among families.