CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A restaurant known for flapjacks - and burgers for a while - is now joining forces with a local hospital to raise money and give away some food.

IHOP aims to raise $4 million for the Children's Miracle Network through its "Flip it Forward for Kids" event on March 12. Nationwide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., IHOP will offer guests one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and accept donations for charity partners. Some locations will even keep the promotion going until 10 p.m. Among the hospitals that will benefit is Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Meet Hampton

To celebrate the event, Children's Healthcare patient Hampton Cooper and his family will be present at the Chamblee IHOP at 5516 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Chamblee. Hampton was one of the 2019 Children's Miracle Network Kids after undergoing two open-heart surgeries in less than a year.

Surgeons at Children's were able to repair multiple heart defects in the process. It's for children like him that IHOP is hoping to serve a record-breaking 5 million pancakes in a single day - and raise millions in donations for the Children's Miracle Network in the process.

