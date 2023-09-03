What are Georgia's most popular barbecue restaurants?

A few new reports are highlighting the Peach State's proclivity for good barbecue.

ATLANTA — Typically, Georgia barbecue gets ranked just below the tier where you find the likes Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee (Memphis) or Missouri (Kansas City).

But maybe that should change.

One of those reports even names Atlanta the best barbecue city in America.

We won't go quite that far, but you can definitely find great BBQ eats in Georgia. Here are some of the restaurants that have recently been highlighted as among the best in the state.

Georgia's best and most popular BBQ restaurants

One report, from the website betgeorgia.com (which advocates for the legalization of sports betting in Georgia), names five of the state's most popular barbecue restaurants by tracking search volume on Google Trends.

That data pointed to these five restaurants as among Georgia's favorites:

Meanwhile, the report that named Atlanta America's best BBQ city - from bid-on-equipment.com - provided the city's three most popular restaurants based on a mix of Yelp, TripAdvisor and Google data.

Those three came out as:

Finally, no article about popular barbecue restaurants in Georgia can go without mentioning Atlanta's famous Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.