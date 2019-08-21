ROCKMART, Ga. — A Georgia company is recalling 135,810 pounds of fully cooked poultry products due to possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tip Top Poultry, Inc. of Rockmart, Georgia is recalling some if its chicken.

The frozen, diced, and mechanically separated ready to eat chicken was produced on Jan. 21, 2019 and display “PACK DATE 01/21/19” on the labels. They also have the establishment number “P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the case.

The items were shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide. FSIS said it is concerned that some of the products may be in freezers. The businesses that purchased them are urged not to serve them.

Below is the list of the products along with their case weights and codes.

FSIS

Officials said the issue was discovered on Aug. 17 when Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified FSIS that a sample confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and other ailments. For pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and other complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.

The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. All of the labels can be found on the FSIS website.

