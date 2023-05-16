Greenbriar Mall Chick-fil-A, noted for being chain's first restaurant, appears to be closing

ATLANTA — The Chick-fil-A inside Greenbriar Mall, noted for being the first restaurant in operation for the popular Atlanta-based chain back in 1967, appears to be closing.
A post by the popular social media content platform @GAFollowers on Monday showed a sign posted at the location inside the mall, noting that Saturday, May 20, will be its last day of operation.
11Alive reached out to Chick-fil-A for confirmation but a spokesperson did not respond Tuesday. However, employees who answered calls at the store said they were indeed closing.
Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy famously got his start with the "Dwarf Grill" in Hapeville - but the first Chick-fil-A born out of his budding restaurant empire was stationed inside Greenbriar Mall.
A 2018 article on Chick-fil-A's website noted the location was "groundbreaking" both in helping "pioneer the modern-day food court" and in launching the Chick-fil-A chain itself.
Chick-fil-A would operate solely as a mall food court chain for the next roughly 20 years, before opening its first free-standing restaurant in North Druid Hills in 1986.
A plaque at the Greenbriar Mall location notes that Cathy "pioneered in-mall dining with the first Chick-fil-A restaurant located here at Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall. From this location, Chick-fil-A has grown to become one of the largest privately owned restaurant chains in the nation."
The Greenbriar Chick-fil-A will close Saturday at 4 p.m., according to the sign posted by Georgia Followers. The sign directs visitors to other nearby locations at Camp Creek Parkway and Cascade Road for the future.