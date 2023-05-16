Greenbriar Mall Chick-fil-A, noted for being chain's first restaurant, appears to be closing

Employees who answered calls at the store Tuesday said they were indeed closing.

ATLANTA — The Chick-fil-A inside Greenbriar Mall, noted for being the first restaurant in operation for the popular Atlanta-based chain back in 1967, appears to be closing.

A post by the popular social media content platform @GAFollowers on Monday showed a sign posted at the location inside the mall, noting that Saturday, May 20, will be its last day of operation.

11Alive reached out to Chick-fil-A for confirmation but a spokesperson did not respond Tuesday. However, employees who answered calls at the store said they were indeed closing.

Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy famously got his start with the "Dwarf Grill" in Hapeville - but the first Chick-fil-A born out of his budding restaurant empire was stationed inside Greenbriar Mall.

ChickFilA at Greenbriar Mall, which opened in 1967 and became the first ChickFilA location will be closing its doors on May 20th. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/lUZsqZybfA — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 15, 2023

A 2018 article on Chick-fil-A's website noted the location was "groundbreaking" both in helping "pioneer the modern-day food court" and in launching the Chick-fil-A chain itself.

Chick-fil-A would operate solely as a mall food court chain for the next roughly 20 years, before opening its first free-standing restaurant in North Druid Hills in 1986.

A plaque at the Greenbriar Mall location notes that Cathy "pioneered in-mall dining with the first Chick-fil-A restaurant located here at Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall. From this location, Chick-fil-A has grown to become one of the largest privately owned restaurant chains in the nation."