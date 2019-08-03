ATLANTA — If you love Chick-fil-A, here's your chance to get a free breakfast from the fast food chain.
The company announced that restaurants in the Atlanta area will offer a free Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich to guests who create or log in to their Chick-fil-A One account from Monday, March 11 through Saturday, March 16.
“We hope guests will stop by and enjoy a complimentary breakfast item on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage,” said Colby Cameron, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Windward Parkway.
You can redeem the Egg White Grill at any participating Atlanta-area Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Here's what else you need to know about the deal:
- The free offer is limited to one per person
- The deal is only valid during breakfast hours.
- Anyone in the Atlanta area who downloads or logs in to their account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘rewards’ tab
To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit restaurant's website.
