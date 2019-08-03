ATLANTA — If you love Chick-fil-A, here's your chance to get a free breakfast from the fast food chain.

The company announced that restaurants in the Atlanta area will offer a free Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich to guests who create or log in to their Chick-fil-A One account from Monday, March 11 through Saturday, March 16.

“We hope guests will stop by and enjoy a complimentary breakfast item on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage,” said Colby Cameron, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Windward Parkway.

You can redeem the Egg White Grill at any participating Atlanta-area Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Here's what else you need to know about the deal:

The free offer is limited to one per person

The deal is only valid during breakfast hours.

Anyone in the Atlanta area who downloads or logs in to their account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘rewards’ tab

To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit restaurant's website.

