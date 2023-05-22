Atlanta's first Tim Hortons is coming to Midtown

ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Tim Hortons will be in Midtown.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports the popular Canadian breakfast chain plans to open its location at the intersection of Spring Street and North Avenue, across from The Varsity.
It would be Tim Hortons' first Atlanta outpost. The first Tim Hortons in Georgia is reportedly close to opening in Columbus. The second, according to Clayton News Daily, will also soon open in Jonesboro.
The company announced its initial expansion into Georgia last year, with plans for more than a dozen locations around the state. According to the Business Chronicle, the chain's full ambitions are for 30 restaurants by 2027.