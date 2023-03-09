Hidden Valley releasing new ranch-flavored ice cream

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is partnering with Hidden Valley and said the ice cream will taste exactly like the dressing.

ATLANTA — Many people love to dip their wings, vegetables and even pizza into ranch. But how about eating a full tub of ranch-flavored ice cream? Get ready.

Hidden Valley Ranch is taking that connection to the next level by introducing a new limited edition ranch-flavored ice cream that will soon be featured in a Walmart near you.

Described as having a savory flavor, the new ice cream will taste like "buttermilk, flavorful herbs and just a touch of sweetness." Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is partnering with Hidden Valley and said the ice cream will taste exactly like the dressing.

The ice cream flavor, among others, will be released exclusively to Walmart beginning March 20, the store announced. The dessert will cost $4.98 a pint and will last through May 28, just over two months.

Van Leeuwen recommended "topping it with crushed pretzels or potato chips for the perfect crunch."

The ice cream company teased the release earlier on Thursday.

