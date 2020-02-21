ATLANTA — After three decades in the city, the Imperial Fez is leaving Atlanta for the suburbs.

The Moroccan restaurant will close at 2285 Peachtree Rd. at the end of this month, according to a press release posted on Facebook. As of March 1, the Imperial Fez will take up residence at 4790 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Suit 204, in Berkeley Lake. The new address sits near the municipalities of Peachtree Corners and Norcross.

An official reopening date has not been announced, though it is expected to come sometime in March. Chefs and owners Rafhi and Rita Benjelloun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fate of the Imperial Fez's original space has not been announced, but plans already seem to be in the works. The property's owner on Jan. 10 filed plans for an interior demolition at the address. No further plans have been filed.

