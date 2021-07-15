Is a hot dog a sandwich? Merriam-Webster says it is

The debate over whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not has been ongoing for years.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — July is undoubtedly the hot dog's time to shine.

Cookouts and barbeques, where hot dogs are a must, happen seemingly every weekend. Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest airs live on TV every Fourth of July. The third Wednesday of July each year is National Hot Dog Day.

In fact, July is also National Hot Dog Month, believe it or not.

And, as it turns out, hot dogs are just as much a sandwich as your ham and cheese, Merriam-Webster has declared.

By definition, a sandwich has two or more slices of bread or a split roll with a filling in between. Mind blown? You aren't alone.

Merriam-Webster tweeted the news on Memorial Day back in 2016, but the debate hasn't subsided much over the years. Just type "Is a hot dog a sandwich" into the Twitter search bar and you'll see.

And as long as the debate ensues, people's surprising passion over the topic comes out. People wanted to know, does this mean a taco is a sandwich? Another user called the dictionary a monster.

What about a taco? Where does this end? — Zach-cinated. (@zachpennington) May 27, 2016

you’re a monster. Don’t disrespect the hot dogs like that. — G (@_6abr1el) May 27, 2016

But, Merriam-Webster was prepared for the uproar: "We know: the idea that a hot dog is a sandwich is heresy to some of you. But given that the definition of a sandwich is 'two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between,' there is no sensible way around it."

Have a great #MemorialDayWeekend. The hot dog is a sandwich. https://t.co/KeNiTAxPAm — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 27, 2016