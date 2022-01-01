Atlanta's beloved JCT Kitchen closes up shop

The restaurant space will house a new venture in 2022 by the same chef who opened JCT back in 2007.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta dining favorite served up its last supper on Friday night, going out with a bang on New Year's Eve.

JCT Kitchen has been a popular staple on Howell Mill Road on the Westside since chef Ford Fry opened it in 2007.

Fry announced at the beginning of December that he would close down JCT to make room for a new venture in the same restaurant space in 2022.

"I have always wanted to do what I feel would benefit the neighborhood, so with that in mind, we will be wrapping up JCT’s time on the westside to make room for something new in 2022!" he posted on Instagram on Dec. 2. "I am so grateful for the last 15 years & everything our team has accomplished. I know many people might not understand the decision to close a flourishing restaurant, so I am asking you to trust me!!!"

Fry has not yet announced what he will do with the new project, but said in the early December post he "can't wait to share more about what is coming & know you will be just as excited as I am!"

He announced at that time that New Year's Eve would be JCT Kitchen's final night, and fans of the restaurant eagerly booked their tables for one last hurrah.

On Friday night fans posted to social media bidding a fond farewell to the restaurant and sharing their memories.

The restaurant itself posted the day before New Year's Eve: "The end of an era."