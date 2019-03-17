ATLANTA — We all scream for ice scream, but let's be honest ... sometimes that ice cream doesn't love all of us back. 

But, those with a sensitivity to dairy can still enjoy a sweet treat from popular local creamery, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream.

The shop announced it has launched its first dairy-free products nationwide. They promised the new line will be unlike anything "you’ve come to expect from lactose-free ice creams."

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The new flavors - which launched March 14 in the Atlanta scoop shops and Publix locations - will be made from a pure coconut cream base mixed with other ingredients used in their regular line. 

Flavors include Dark Chocolate Truffle, Cold Brew Coffee with Coconut Swirl, Texas Sheet Cake, and Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam. 

Photos: Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream launches dairy-free line
01 / 08
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream launched a new line of dairy-free ice cream flavors
02 / 08
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream launched a new dairy-free line.
03 / 08
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream launched a new dairy-free line
04 / 08
Roasted PB & Strawberry Jam
05 / 08
Dark Chocolate and Truffle
06 / 08
Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Swirl
07 / 08
Texas Sheet Cake
08 / 08
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream launched a new dairy-free line