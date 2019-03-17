ATLANTA — We all scream for ice scream, but let's be honest ... sometimes that ice cream doesn't love all of us back.

But, those with a sensitivity to dairy can still enjoy a sweet treat from popular local creamery, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream.

The shop announced it has launched its first dairy-free products nationwide. They promised the new line will be unlike anything "you’ve come to expect from lactose-free ice creams."

The new flavors - which launched March 14 in the Atlanta scoop shops and Publix locations - will be made from a pure coconut cream base mixed with other ingredients used in their regular line.

Flavors include Dark Chocolate Truffle, Cold Brew Coffee with Coconut Swirl, Texas Sheet Cake, and Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam.