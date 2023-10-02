Historic Krispy Kreme destroyed after arson set to reopen Oct. 10 | What we know

Metro Atlanta residents can now again enjoy the iconic Ponce location as the 4,000-square-foot shop has its grand opening glazy day.

ATLANTA — The Hot Light is set to turn on again in Ponce as the historic Krispy Kreme location reopens on Oct. 10.

“We’ll bounce back better than ever," said Shaquille O'Neal, the owner of the shop.

Metro Atlanta residents can now once more enjoy the iconic location as the 4,000-square-foot shop has its grand opening glazy day.

“We made a promise to the Ponce community and all of Atlanta and we’re delivering on it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer.

What are the hours?

The shop will be open on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and will be open seven days a week.

Here are the hours:

Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What's new?

Officials said the shop will sell its iconic original glaze donuts and all the favorite flavors "fresh off the line." A hot, fresh dozen will be waiting for customers who order.

Although the iconic taste won't change, the donut shop got a whole fresh look. Krispy Kreme officials said the shop will look more modern with a custom mural.

The heritage sign was also refurbished, according to officials.

"The shop’s design allows for an abundance of natural light, a cheery and bright dining room, an enhanced doughnut theater experience, and a drive-thru," officials said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme said that the shop would randomly select 10 dozen lucky guests a "Celebration Ticket" that would be worth a free Original Glazed dozen every month for a year.

Check out photos of the new design of the shop below.

What happened to the original shop?

Everyone's favorite donut shop fell victim to an alleged arson fire in February 2021. Months later in July, the Ponce shop caught on fire a second time for unknown reason.

A photo of an arson suspect was later released, but the person was never caught.

What's the history behind it?

This historic location opened more than 60 years ago, opening the same year as Atlanta Fulton County Stadium in 1965. It was one of the first Krispy Kreme locations established outside the young company's main bases of operation in Winston-Salem, N.C. and Nashville.

The store has long been a fixture in the fabric of Atlanta life - when thousands of mourners came to the city for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme donated 150 dozen donuts to local churches who were trying to keep the people fed.

Basketball legend and media personality Shaquille O'Neal bought the store in 2016, where it is now called "Shaq’s Shop."