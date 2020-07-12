New measure would crack down on bars, clubs claiming restaurant status for liquor license

New measure could crack down on bars and night clubs that claim to be restaurants

ATLANTA — It's an issue affecting neighborhoods from Midtown and Cheshire Bridge to Buckhead: bars and nightclubs claiming to be restaurants to have a liquor license.

"No one has anything against bars or nightclubs or restaurants, but you have to be who you say you are," said Councilman Howard Shook.

And a new measure before the Atlanta City Council would help police crack down on offenders.

The measure would mandate a percentage of restaurants that would be audited and provide accountants to help with those audits, verifying through receipts that if they claim to be a restaurant, more than 50 percent of their revenue comes from food sales.

"There have been infamous anecdotes - businesses wrapping up lemons and limes and peanuts and other bar snacks as food," said Shook.

Shook's district covers Buckhead, but she said the issue extends across Atlanta.

Until now, it was basically an honor system with the city taking businesses at their word. But, if this new legislation takes effect, businesses that claim to be restaurants in order to sell liquor will have to show proof.

"If you lose your restaurant status, you have to re-apply as a bar or nightclub," Shook said. "The problem there being under much more stringent distance and proximity restrictions."