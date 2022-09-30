Listeria outbreak in two kinds of cheeses infected Georgia resident | Here's what's being recalled

The outbreak stems from brie and camembert cheeses made by Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese Inc.

ATLANTA — Georgia has been linked to a listeria outbreak in two types of cheeses that has sent five people to the hospital.

According to a release on Friday from the CDC, one person out of six in the outbreak so far was infected in Georgia.

The recall affects more than 20 cheese brands distributed by Old Europe, mostly to grocery chains that operate outside Georgia but also to national chains with stores here such as Whole Foods and Lidl.

According to the FDA, the products have "best by" dates from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14 and were distributed from Aug. 1 to Sept 28. The full recall list is here.

According to the CDC, the brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe has been distributed under brand names including:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe

"DA and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development inspected the Old Europe Cheese facility and identified the outbreak strain of Listeria in a sample collected from the floor in a cooling room," the CDC said in a release.

The CDC says pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue and muscle aches if they are infected with listeria, but that it can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth or serious illness and even death in a newborn.