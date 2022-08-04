Fast food lovers watch out | This metro Atlanta city is getting its first ever Chick-fil-a

Chicken lovers in Henry County be on the lookout. A new Chick-fil-a store will soon be near you.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — For some Henry County residents, the nearest Chick-fil-a just got closer. The home of the original chicken sandwich will be serving breakfast and lunch in Locust Grove for the first time Thursday.

A Chick-fil-a restaurant is set to open at 1005 Bandy Parkway, according to the restaurant's website. Residents can grab a spicy chicken sandwich and a peach milkshake at the new location when the restaurant opens its doors on Thursday, April 21.

While Chick-fil-a usually offers a special "First 100" customers event at new restaurant locations, the home of the original chicken sandwich is pivoting its plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Locust Grove location will provide free Chick-fil-a meals for a year to 100 people "who are making an impact in our local communities."

The store will host drive-through hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and dine-in hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-a is closed on Sundays.

Here are some of your questions answered for Locust Grove residents who will be experiencing their first-ever Chick-fil-a.

Questions answered

What time does Chick-fil-a serve lunch? You can order lunch items from their menu as of 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

What time does Chick-fil-a breakfast end? Once the clock hits 10:30 a.m., you will have missed your opportunity to snag a chicken biscuit--or any of the restaurant's other breakfast items.

Why is Chick-fil-a such a big deal in Georgia? While Chick-fil-a advertises itself as the home of the original chicken biscuit, the Peach State's capital city is home of the original Chick-fil-a.

"We're proud of our Georgia heritage, and more specifically, that we call Atlanta our hometown. Our headquarters, known within the company as the Support Center for restaurant Operators, is located just outside of downtown." The restaurant chain said on its website. "We are partners with the greater Atlanta business community in philanthropic endeavors, working to stimulate the local economy through job creation, as well as leading stewardship initiatives intended to leave Georgia better than we found it.