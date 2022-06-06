MARTA to build farm at Indian Creek station for Umurima farmers

People will be able to buy produce from the farm in 2022 at their MARTA Markets.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — MARTA plans to build a farm near their Indian Creek rail station in DeKalb County to support local farmers.

Since 2010, farmers, known as Umurima, named in homage to their home country of Burundi, have grown food for their families and local markets on private land near MARTA's Avondale station.

“When we heard about this farm being uprooted and that those who tend to it are MARTA riders, we knew we wanted to help,” MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said.

MARTA said a group of women who tend the farms took the MARTA from their homes in Clarkston to Stone Mountain. Their new location at the Indian Rail station is in an area marked as food insecure by USDA.

The transportation company worked with Global Growers Network, which helps find land for new Americans.

“This partnership with Global Growers Network will support these refugee families and food equity in the surrounding communities," MARTA said.

Food produced at the new location will be available at MARTA Markets. The markets sell products from local Georgia growers.

"The markets operate on Tuesdays at West End Station, Wednesdays at H.E. Holmes and Bankhead Stations, Thursdays at College Park and Doraville Stations, and Fridays at Five Points Station," MARTA said. "The market at Kensington opens this summer."

SNAP benefits are doubled at the market, "meaning $5 swiped is worth $10 to spend," according to MARTA leaders. These markets also accept cash, credit, and debit, along with EBT.

Umurima farm at Avondale rail station 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US