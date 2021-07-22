McAlister's Deli giving away free tea Thursday

Customers can choose between a variety of options.

INDIANAPOLIS — Free tea alert!

To celebrate the end of its month-long Sweet Sips Tea Fest, McAlister's Deli is giving customers a free 32 oz. cup of tea at all 470 locations nationwide on Thursday, July 22.

Customers can choose between sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, tea with flavored shots, and tropical tea, which is McAlister’s limited time offer that includes a blend of the sweet tea, natural lemonade, guava puree and strawberry puree.

There is a limit of one free tea per guest and four free teas per order. The offer is also not included in third party deliveries.

Click here to find the nearest McAlister's Deli.