Metro Atlanta to welcome two more Whataburger locations

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The next two of many Georgia Whataburger Restaurant locations are planned to open in Cobb County by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson from the company.

Whataburger said the next two locations would be built at 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw and 2955 Cobb Parkway. The company did not give an opening date but did say it would be serving burgers and more by the end of the year.

The burger chain also announced plans for seven other locations throughout the metro in 2023. Whataburger also said it's projected to open more than 50 locations over the next seven years.

Below are the locations it has announced so far:

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040

2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014

3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

Whataburger said over the next five years, it hopes to have more than 50 locations in the Atlanta area.